MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two days after wrapping up just the tenth nine-win season in school history and with a bowl game still to come, Ryan Silverfield takes a hit to the transfer portal.

Silverfield and the Tigers are losing both their quarterback of the future and a starter along the offensive line.

Memphian and former PURE standout Tevin Carter, who came off the bench for an injured Seth Henigan against South Florida and hit Roc Taylor for an 85-yard touchdown on his first snap, is leaving the program.

Carter made the announcement on social media Monday, leaving the Tigers with three years of eligibility remaining.

Also putting his name in the portal, Davion Carter, a two-year starter at right guard for the U of M.