MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Besides Seth Henigan and Hunter Hulsey, the quarterback room looks a lot different from last season.

The Tigers added true freshmen Tevin Carter and JC French, but they lost Grant Gunnell over the summer to North Texas. They did, however, pick up Ryan Glover from the portal.

Ryan Silverfield has been very vocal about his confidence in Henigan as his QB1, but could Glover, who Silverfield has been impressed with during camp, see some snaps as well this season?

“We’ll continue to look at the quarterback deal. Obviously, we know Seth Henigan’s our quarterback, but pleased with some of the stuff Ryan Glover has been able to do.”

Glover, a redshirt senior from the University of California, played in and started one game last season for the Golden Bears. The Atlanta, Ga. native completed 11-of-29 passes for 94 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“We’re excited about the guys in that quarterback room, but I think we’re really excited about what Seth Henigan has been able to do in this offense. His understanding. And so you can hang your hat on, man. We got a smart, intelligent quarterback that we think can operate a high level. He has the ability to throw the ball deep, throw the intermediate passes, and I think being able to do that will help our run game because I know that that’s been a concern.”

The Tigers open the season on the road against Mississippi State September 3.