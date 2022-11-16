MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Saturday marks the final home game of the year for the Memphis Tigers as they take on North Alabama and for a second straight season, a win on Senior Day would also make the U of M bowl eligible.

But none of us thought, back on October first when the Tigers knocked off Temple to improve to 4-and-1, that we’d be sitting here, almost 50 days later, still waiting on that sixth win with two games left.

This was not the way the season was supposed to go.

The Tigers just don’t want to make it worse by being the team that snaps the bowl streak, a streak that currently stands at a school record eight straight.

Good for top ten in the country.

“I was a senior that year that we didn’t make it. That would probably hold on you for a couple of years,” said Tigers receiver Gabe Davis. “That’s just something you can’t go on about. It’s not reverse for that. You just got to go out with a bang.”

“We really want to keep that tradition going, for all the guys that’s put in the work before us. Just coming out and getting a W, to get another bowl game,” said Tigers running back Asa Martin. “It’s all the motivation in our mind right now.”

“A lot of teams would beg to be going to a bowl game. So, I mean, things didn’t work out but we’re still in a position to be successful and win more games,” said Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan. “So just fortunate to play this game and hopefully play well this Saturday and continue on the next two weeks.”

Tigers kick off against 1-9 North Alabama Saturday at 1.