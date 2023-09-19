MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Potentially huge news heading into this weekend’s game between Memphis and Missouri as Mizzou starting quarterback Brady Cook is questionable after hyperextending his knee in Missouri’s thrilling win over Kansas State this weekend.

That was a game in which Cook threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, running for a third TD.

The Memphis quarterback will for sure be under center in this battle of Tigers and Seth Henigan is geared up for a chance to play a team from the SEC.

Henigan is 1 and 1 against the SEC with both games coming against Mississippi State. A win in Memphis in 2021 while losing in Starkville to open the 2022 season.

With all the talk about realignment this and Power Five that, Henigan knows what this opportunity means for Memphis and this Tiger program.

“Obviously it’s an opportunity, as a Group of Five program, to put on for who we are and show that we’re just good as a team in the Power 5 and the SEC,” Henigan said. “I’m one and one against SEC teams. Looking to improve that record obviously. It’ll be in a good atmosphere in St Louis. That’s all you can ask for as a competitor, as a football player, is the opportunity to prove yourself against a Power 5 team.”

Memphis and Missouri kick off at 6:30 Saturday night.