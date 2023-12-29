MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s game day in Memphis on Friday as the Memphis Tigers face off against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Kick-off is at 2:30. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Parking opened at 8 a.m., and the Tiger Walk is set for noon. There are two pre-game pep rallies scheduled: the first is inside the Creative Arts Building at 1:15, the second is near the fountain in front of the stadium at 1:30.

Friday’s game will be a rematch of the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, when the two teams met. Iowa State won that matchup 21-20.