MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was just about everything the Memphis Tigers could have wanted from a season opener: an easy win over an overmatched opponent, giving a new look team some much needed confidence heading to Jonesboro this weekend to take on Arkansas State.

The only downside was the turnovers.

The U of M turned it over three times, two on interceptions by quarterback Seth Henigan. Two of the three giveaways turned into the only two touchdowns Bethune-Cookman scored in the game.

Bad throws that have been weighing on the third year starting quarterback. Throws that Henigan knows need to get corrected as he gears up for the Red Wolves.

“I was pretty heated at myself. During the game, it wasn’t too much fun. Because, look, you’re reflecting on yourself. You’re like, that’s awful,” Henigan said. “But watching the film back, there’s a lot of positives to take from the game. I’ve thrown picks before, obviously. That wasn’t my first time. Gotta go to the next play. I got to move on, got to continue living, continue playing. Can’t think about the play you just made. Same with good plays. Can’t think about the good plays you make either. You got to play the next play.”

And if Henigan wants to get rid of any lingering frustrations, he’ll get that chance Wednesday night.

Henigan was picked as the celebrity guitar smasher ahead of the game between Memphis 901 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

It’s not something Henigan had actually heard of but he says he will be prepared.

“No, I’ve never seen that. I’ve heard that Coach Silverfield has done but I’ve never seen it. I’ve never heard of it. So I might have to, like, search up on YouTube before I go out there. I’ll be ready. I’ll be prepared.”