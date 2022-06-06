IRVING, Texas – Former Tigers running back DeAngelo Williams was named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

While at Memphis, Williams was a 2005 First Team All-American who finished seventh in Heisman voting and finished career as the NCAA leader in all-purpose yards (7,573). The Little Rock native was a three-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s all-time leading rusher (6,026). He also holds virtually every career, season and game rushing record in Memphis history.



“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

