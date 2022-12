MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is mourning the loss of former Tiger football coach Chuck Stobart.

Stobart coached at then Memphis State from 1989 to 1994, winning 29 games and leading the Tigers to three straight winning seasons from ‘92-’94. A first at Memphis since the mid 70’s.

Two of his former players – Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Danton Barto – have had their numbers retired by the program.

Stobart, who passed away on Tuesday, was 88 years old.