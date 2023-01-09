MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One of the top former Memphis Tigers of all-time is finding his place among the best college football players of all time.

DeAngelo Williams, still the all-time leading rusher for the University of Memphis, is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Williams’ honors at Memphis are almost too many to count, including virtually every career, single-season and single-game record in school history, including yards, carries, touchdowns and 100-yard games.

“I have no doubt that every member of Tiger Nation is extremely proud of this much-deserved recognition for DeAngelo and the incredible career and impact he made for Memphis Football,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch. “We are so grateful to the College Football Hall of Fame and thankful for how DeAngelo continues to support and represent our program and city.”

Williams played for Memphis from 2002 to 2005.

“No one is more deserving of this amazing recognition than DeAngelo Williams,” Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “He has meant so much to our university and our football program. DeAngelo loves his Tigers and we are so pleased that he is being honored for all his accomplishments and contributions to college football.”

Williams also spent a decade in the NFL, first with the Carolina Panthers and the the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also part of the 2023 class, former Tennessee Volunteer great Eric Berry and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.