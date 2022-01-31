MEMPHIS – Running a similar offense to what he did in his four years at Marshall, just one of the reasons new Tigers Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey took the job at Memphis.

Cramsey, hired a couple of weeks ago talking to the media for the first time Monday.

Last season, Cramsey’s offense with the Thundering Herd finished 16th in the country, averaging over 450 yards a game.

He’ll be the Tigers OC and quarterbacks coach where, despite finishing as a Freshman All-American, it looks like Seth Henigan will need to hold off Grant Gunnell, injured in fall camp, for the starting QB job. Cramsey likes what he sees in both quarterbacks.

“That’s a good problem to have because there’s a lot of places in the country that don’t have, especially with the transfer portal, there’s a lot of places in the country that don’t have two really good quarterbacks because most guys jump ship and try and go elsewhere,” Cramsey said. “It requires a good relationship between those two guys. Then you have to be open with them on a daily basis, as to, you’re here. You’re number one for today. You’re number two for today. This is why, cause the other thing you can’t do is play this position looking over your shoulder. You can’t play this position afraid to make a mistake.”

The Tigers open spring practice in mid March.