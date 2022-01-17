MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After losing then re-hiring two new coordinators, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield unveiled his new Defensive Coordinator on Monday with Matt Barnes meeting with the media for the first time since joining the U of M.

Barnes comes to Memphis after spending the last three years at Ohio State, first as special teams and secondary coach and then promoted to interim defensive coordinator this past September where he called plays for the Buckeyes.

What made this job so appealing?

The winning ways of this U of M program and the athleticism of a defense despite the struggles of the past few seasons.

“Just look like a fast defense. Fast and athletic. We have some aggressive guys. A good mix of older, returning players and some young guys coming in. Some young guys that are already here that will have a chance to develop,” Barnes said. “I’m really excited to get to work with these guys. I’ve known this program to be very competitive. You look here in the recent path, it’s a place you can win. You can go compete for championships here. That’s the standard.”