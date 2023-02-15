MEMPHIS – With just six games left in the regular season and sitting on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Memphis Tigers need to remain ready and focused.

Especially focused.

While many are really looking forward to Sunday’s showdown at second ranked Houston, the U of M has business to attend to before that marquee match-up with the Cougars.

Namely, Thursday night’s game against Central Florida.

It is a Knights team that beat the Tigers in double overtime just over a month ago.

This Tiger team can’t get caught… looking ahead.

<“Tomorrow is not hard to get prepared for because this team has already beaten us and they’re one of the top teams in the conference. They did go through a little lull. I think they lost five in a row,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “We’re not even worried about Houston now. We’re a 1-0 team, so we’ve got to win tomorrow before Houston even comes into play. I don’t think anybody’s overlooking UCF because they’re good enough to make you keep your mindset on them.”

“We ain’t looking past nobody. We worry about UCF,” said Tigers guard Kendric Davis. “I mean, after that, we’ll answer questions on the another teams. After them.”

Memphis hosts UCF Thursday night at 7.