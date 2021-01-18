Tigers fans to return to the FedExForum this week

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 21: Damion Baugh #10 of the Memphis Tigers drives to the basket for a layup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during a game on December 21, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tulsa defeated Memphis 56-49. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers fans will be back in the FedExForum beginning Thursday — socially distanced — for Memphis’ game against Wichita State.

Tickets will be spaced to allow for six feet of social distance between groups, and masks are required at all times for all attendees and staff, the University of Memphis said in a news release.

Concessions will not be sold, and per FedExForum policy outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Thursday’s game against Wichita State is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.