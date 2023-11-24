PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — TJ Bamba scored 13 points and all of Villanova’s starters scored in double figures in beating Memphis 79-63 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Friday. Villanova led by 35 in the second half when Memphis responded with a press and 21 unanswered points to get within 14 with 4 1/2 minutes to go before the monster rally ended. Justin Moore, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon scored 11 points each and Mark Armstrong had 10 for Villanova. David Jones scored 13 points, Jahvon Quinery 12 and Caleb Mills 10 for the Tigers.

