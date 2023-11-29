MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The University of Memphis women’s basketball got back to action after a nine-day hiatus when it traveled to Marquette University. While the Tigers got out to a hot start, the Golden Eagle offense went off in the second quarter in route to the 88-59 final.

Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to 2-5 for the season.

The Tigers started hot from the field, going 5-for-10 in the opening five minutes behind six points from Madison Griggs. But the Marquette offense had answers for every Memphis move opening the game shooting over 77 percent from the field.

Memphis went bucket-for-bucket with the Golden Eagles before retaking the lead just before the buzzer when Hannah Riddick laid in a shot to take the 21-20 lead into the second quarter.

It was all Marquette in the second quarter; the Golden Eagles took the lead back and extended it out to as much as 16 going into halftime following a Mackenzie Hare three-pointer.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles traded baskets in the third quarter. Memphis strung together a late 6-0 run after free throws from Raven Sims and consecutive jumpers from Kai Carter to cut the team’s deficit to 65-46 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Marquette continued its offensive pressure in the fourth quarter shooting 53 percent from the field while its defense held Memphis to just 13 points for the 88-59 final.

Kai Carter and Madison Griggs led the team with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Hannah Riddick pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

Memphis will back inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 2 when it hosts Troy University. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+.