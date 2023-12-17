MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women’s basketball team played in its final regular match-up on Sunday afternoon against (RV) Mississippi State. While the Tigers strung together multiple comebacks to cut the Bulldog lead, MSU’s offense proved too much as Memphis suffered the 81-63 loss.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 4-7 overall.

A slow start from Memphis, offensively, plagued the team from the start. The Bulldogs got up by as much as 11 after Jessika Carter laid in a bucket with 1:10 left in the first quarter. Madison Griggs cut the Tiger lead to 22-13 heading into the second frame after draining two of her game-high 24 points.

The duo of Griggs and Destyne Jackson got Memphis within reaching distance to open the second quarter; following a three-pointer from Griggs and back-to-back jumpers from Jackson, the Tigers were back within five points.

Back-and-forth scoring from the squads kept it close through most of the quarter before Mississippi State finished the half on an 8-4 run to take the 37-28 lead into the halftime break.

An 8-2 run from the Bulldogs to open the second half pushed its lead out to 15 with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter. Memphis would once again make a comeback to get within striking distance following baskets from Griggs, Aliyah Green and Raven Sims. Alasia Smith cut further into MSU’s lead after she nailed a three-pointer from the near-side wing to make it a 54-45 game going into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Bulldogs started to pull away in the fourth quarter after the group shot 69% from the field.

But the Tigers were not going away easily; after facing a deficit as much as 16, Memphis fought back with a 9-3 run midway through the frame for a 71-62 score and force MSU to burn a timeout at 2:51 on the clock.

While Memphis tried to make a comeback, Mississippi State sank six free throws in the final minutes of the game to secure the 81-63 final.

Madison Griggs led all scorers with 24 points while draining six three-pointers. Alasia Smith, who played the full 40 minutes, grabbed a team-best 15 rebounds with eight of them coming on the offensive end.

Memphis will take a hiatus before getting into conference play against Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Coverage is available on ESPN+.