MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis baseball team dropped its series finale to Houston on Sunday afternoon, 11-1, at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field.



With the setback, Memphis moves to .500 (20-20, 4-8 AAC) on the season. The Cougars improved to 23-17 (8-4) on the year with the win.



“We’re finding a way to win one game a weekend, but we just can’t get over that hump to win a conference series,” head coach Kerrick Jackson said. “It’s on us as a coaching staff to work and get our guys to be in a better position to be successful… get their minds right and get them to play fundamentally-sound baseball. I think once we do that, we’ll be in a good spot.”



HOW IT HAPPENED

• Houston scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

• The Cougars exploded for a seven-run fourth inning on seven hits and one Tiger error to grow their lead to 9-0. Houston added a run in the fifth on an RBI double to go up 10-0.

• In the bottom of the seventh, Cameron Benson smoked a no-doubt solo shot to right field for Memphis’ lone run of the game.

• The Cougars got that run back in the top of the ninth on a solo shot of their own off the bat of first baseman Justin Murray. They held on in the bottom of the ninth for a final of 11-1.



NOTABLES

• The Tigers turned three double plays in the game – all of the 5-4-3 variety.

• Memphis starter Seth Garner went 3.2 innings and allowed four earned runs, taking the loss to go to 1-3 on the year.

• Benson hit his third home run of the season in the seventh inning and ended 1-for-3.

• Logan Kohler went 1-for-2 with a double and a hit-by-pitch.

• RJ Jimerson finished the day 1-for-2 with a walk.



UP NEXT

• The Tigers are back at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field on Tuesday night to host UT Martin for the annual Babe Howard Classic at 6 p.m.

