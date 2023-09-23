ST. LOUIS — Luther Burden III put on a show in his first collegiate game in his hometown catching a career-high 10 passes for a career-best 177 yards to help Missouri beat Memphis 34-27 Saturday night. Fellow St. Louis native Brady Cook completed 18 of 25 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns to help Missouri to its first 4-0 start since 2013. Seth Henigan completed 31 of 47 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns and tossed a pair of interceptions for Memphis (3-1).

