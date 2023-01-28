MEMPHIS – Looking to extend their winning streak, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team welcomed the 25th ranked South Florida Bulls to Elma Roane Fieldhouse today. Despite coming back from a double-digit deficit, the Tigers would not be able to get ahead of the Bulls and suffered the 67-62 loss.



Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in American Athletic Conference play.



The South Florida offense came out hot – shooting 50% from the field while forcing five turnovers from the Tigers.



Madison Griggs would keep Memphis within reaching distance after back-to-back three-pointers to make it a 14-10 game. USF would add in two lay-ups in the final minute of the quarter to put the Tigers down 18-10 heading into the second.



The Tigers would get a big second quarter from Hannah Riddick , who scored seven of her 12 points that included a buzzer-beater three-pointer from the top of the key that cut the Memphis deficit to 19-15 just two minutes into the quarter.



As the Tigers continued to cut into the Bulls lead, the USF offense would get nine consecutive points from long range to push their lead back out to double digits. Emani Jefferson would challenge the USF defense with an -and one at the end of the half to put Memphis down 34-24 heading into the break.



The teams would continue with back and forth scoring into the third quarter where Memphis would face a 52-41 deficit heading into the final 10 minutes of play.



After USF would push their lead out to as much as 14 to open the fourth quarter, Memphis would string together an 11-0 run that was capped off by another three-pointer from Griggs to cut the Bulls lead to just five with just over 90 seconds left on the clock. Despite Jamirah Shutes getting a last second bucket, South Florida would sink two free throws down the stretch to hand the Tigers the 67-62 loss.



Shutes led the team with 17 points while Griggs and Riddick chipped in 14 and 12, respectively. Destiny Thomas had a big day on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds, seven of them coming on the offensive end.



As a team, Memphis shot 34% from the field and shot a season-high 93% from the free throw line.



The Tigers will be back on the court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 when they host Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.

