MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis women’s basketball team came back to the Bluff City for the first time in 2024 to host the Pirates of East Carolina. While the Tigers took a lead late in the game, turnovers in the final minutes of the game plagued the Memphis offense as they suffered the 64-63 loss.

Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to 4-10 overall and 0-3 in AAC play.

Memphis opened the game with an offensive frenzy; Ki’Ari Cain drained back-to-back three pointers to start the first quarter while the Tiger defense forced six East Carolina turnovers in the first five minutes of the game.

A 12-5 lead following buckets from Cain and Kai Carter forced a Pirate timeout with 5:11 left in the opening frame.

East Carolina came back with force in the latter half of the quarter with a 6-0 run to get within one of the Tigers. But consecutive baskets from Hannah Riddick gave Memphis the 18-15 lead heading into the second quarter.

A 9-4 run from the Pirates and four turnovers plagued the Memphis lead to open the second frame. East Carolina finished the half on a 10-1 run to take its largest lead of the game, 38-29, heading into halftime.

Memphis and East Carolina traded baskets to start the third quarter with Riddick scoring on three consecutive trips down the floor to cut the Tiger deficit to five.

It was all Tigers to end the quarter; Memphis tied the game at 44-44 after Madison Griggs drained a transition three-pointer from the far wing with 1:31 remaining in the quarter. After the Pirates sank a three-pointer, Aliyah Green notched a new career-high in points scored with her 10th point of the night. Memphis faced the 49-46 disadvantage heading into the final 10 minutes of the day.

Memphis exploded in the fourth quarter; while Riddick cleaned up in the paint, Griggs put on a three-point shooting clinic to put the Tigers 61-53 with 3:43 remaining on the clock. But the Pirates were not going away easily.

An 8-0 run late in the quarter tied the game at 61-61. On the next possession down the floor, Riddick set a new career-high in points with a lay-up to put Memphis back on top. However, a free throw and short jumper from East Carolina’s Danae McNeal gave the Pirates the 64-63 lead – an eventual win.

Hannah Riddick led all scorers today with a new career-high 22 points while going 11-16 from the field. Aliyah Green had herself a day as well, scoring 10 points and recording 31 minutes played – both career-highs for the junior – while also pulling down a game-high eight rebounds and picking up five steals.

Madison Griggs was the final Tiger to score in double figures with 15 points, 12 of which came from long range.

As a team, Memphis shot 44% from the field while the defense forced East Carolina into 28 turnovers.

The Tigers will be back in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 11 when they take on SMU. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+.