Tigers fall in ugly loss to Tulsa

MEMPHIS — Tulsa uses a late 18-2 run to knock off the Tigers at FedExForum in a game, dominated by defense, 56-49.

The Golden Hurricane shot under 35% but that was still better than the U of M. The Tigers (5-4, 1-1) hitting just 5 of their 21 shots in the second half, shooting 32% for the game and just 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

They also turned in over 20 times and went 10 for 21 from the free throw line. A recipe for disaster.

DeAndre Williams, who made his first start for the Tigers, led the team in scoring with just 13 points to go along with 9 rebounds.

D.J. Jeffries and Landers Nolley, the Tigers top two scorers, combined to go just 4 of 17 from the floor for just 14 points.

The Tigers are off until December 29th when they return to the Forum to take on South Florida.