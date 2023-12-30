MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women’s basketball team opened American Athletic Conference play today as it played host to Tulsa. Despite a fast start, the Tigers would not be able to match the hot shooting of the Golden Hurricane and suffered the 71-62 loss.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 4-8 overall and 0-1 in AAC play.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead taking an 8-2 advantage after buckets from Alasia Smith and Hannah Riddick just two minutes into the game. Memphis would keep its lead until mid-way through the quarter when Tulsa went on a 9-2 run to but the Tigers down by two.

Shelbee Brown tied the game back up with 1:14 left in the quarter after she drew an and one deep in the paint. Memphis and Tulsa took the 19-19 game into the second frame.

Memphis got hot to start the second quarter; a 9-0 run from the Tigers that was capped off back-to-back jumpers from Madison Griggs gave Memphis the 28-19 lead with 7:27 remaining in the half.

The Golden Hurricane did not go away easily. Tulsa strung together a 10-0 run to regain the lead with just over two minutes to play in the half. Both teams went back-and-forth to finish the half with Tulsa taking the 35-34 lead into the break.

After Tulsa extended its lead out to as much as nine in the third quarter, Griggs and Destyne Jackson shot the Tigers back within reaching distance taking a 52-46 deficit into the final 10 minutes of play.

Both teams would go cold to open the fourth quarter; neither team scored until the 5:17 mark when Tulsa’s Amira Brown sank a three-pointer from the near wing. Memphis continued to battle back with baskets from Griggs and Raven Sims. But it would not be enough to catch the Golden Hurricane as the Tigers faced the 71-62 loss.

Madison Griggs led all scorers with 19 points while Alasia Smith recorded her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

As a team, Memphis scored 44 of its 62 points in the paint while picking up eight steals against Tulsa’s offense.

The Tigers will be back in action after the first of the year when they travel to Birmingham, Ala. to take on UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+.