BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Looking to move on to the next round of the WNIT, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team traveled up to Ohio to take on the Falcons at Bowling Green. Despite a late run in the fourth quarter, Memphis would suffer the 73-60 loss.



Following tonight’s game, Memphis finishes their historic season with a final record of 22-11.



Bowling Green would get out to a fast start, scoring on their first two possessions down the floor while forcing the Tigers into two turnovers to open the game. Emani Jefferson and Hannah Riddick would score the first points for Memphis after they sank back-to-back free throws.



Memphis and BGSU would duke it out in the opening frame, recording three ties and two lead changes in the first 10 minutes.



Shelbee Brown would give the Tigers their largest lead of the quarter at 12-9 when she drained a rush three-pointer from the top of the key with just over three minutes left. The Falcons would end the quarter with baskets from Brett, Day and Fleming to take the 15-14 lead into the second frame.



The Tigers would find themselves in a hole early in the second quarter after the Falcon’s Fleming drained consecutive three-pointers to make it a 21-14 ballgame. BGSU would take their largest lead of the half at 10 with less than a minute left in the second quarter. But, Hannah Riddick would nail a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 30-23 Falcons lead heading into the break.



It was all Bowling Green in the third quarter as they pushed their lead out to as much as 28 before taking the 58-31 lead into the final 10 minutes of the game.



The Tigers would make a big run in the fourth quarter getting a combined five three-pointers from Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs to cut their deficit to as little as 13. But, BGSU’s lead proved to be too much as Memphis suffered the 73-60 loss.



Jamirah Shutes led the team with 13 points while Madison Griggs and Hannah Riddick both added in 12 points. Destiny Thomas cleaned up on the boards with 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.

