MEMPHIS – The Tigers have officially turned the page to the postseason as they get set to open AAC Tournament play Friday.

Memphis opens with Central Florida in the quarterfinals.

But unlike last year when the Tigers were on the bubble heading into Fort Worth, this year’s Memphis team is solidly into the field of 68. Penciled in as an 8, 9 or 10 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

So the pressure is off… right?

“In the past, it was do or die more. It’s still like that always with us. But it was do or die because if you don’t win at least two games and make it to the championship, at that time, we weren’t going to get in,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “This year, the pressure’s on from a different perspective because we want to win a championship and you got to win three games. That jumpstarts us for the NCAA tournament.”

The Tigers tip off Friday at 6 pm.