MEMPHIS – We are just two days away from Opening day out at FedExPark.

This opener, a little different than in years past.

Friday’s opener against Samford also marks the start of the Kerrick Jackson era at Memphis.

Jackson taking over for Daron Schoenrock and looking to rebuild a program that hasn’t been to NCAA regional play since 2007.

That is 15 years and counting.

But the rebuild begins with baby steps. New coach, new staff, many new faces on the roster. Not to mention to new and major enhancements to FedExPark.

All leading to that first pitch of the season Friday.

“You have this anticipation and you’re ready and it’s finally here. I’m more excited for our guys. We’ve had a long fall, a long spring leading up to this point. It’s gotten here,” Jackson said. I’m really excited for them to go out and have some new energy. We’re trying to get this new culture in place. To see them go out and, you know, new fields, all these new additions that we got going on. So I’m really excited for them.”

First pitch on the new season is set for Friday at 2 pm.