MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis kicked off the season with an impressive 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Despite throwing two interceptions, one being returned 69 yards for a pick -six Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan had an overall good day under-center. Henigan completed 27-36 of his passes while throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Several new faces shined in their Tiger debut, such as Toledo transfer wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee who hauled in six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore runningback Sutton Smith finished with 18 carries on the night, his longest was 16 yards. Smith finished with 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The Tigers are back in action on September 9th in Jonesboro against Arkansas State.