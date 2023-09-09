JONESBORO, Ark. — The Memphis Tigers rode their defense to a fifth straight win over Arkansas State Saturday night, forcing four turnovers on their way to their first road win of the season, 37-3.

Defensive back DJ Bell made the biggest play of the night for the Tigers’ defense when he picked off a JT Shrout pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, pushing the Memphis lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.

It is the second straight game to start the season where the U of M defense has failed to give up a touchdown.

On offense, Seth Henigan was efficient.

Henigan throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third in a game that was never really in doubt. Joseph Scates and Missouri transfer Tauskie Dove scored their first touchdowns of the season.

The Tigers will try to move to 3-0 Thursday night when they open AAC play, at home, against Navy. The game will be televised by ESPN.