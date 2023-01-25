GREENVILLE, N.C. – Looking for revenge over the Pirates of East Carolina University, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team made the trip out to North Carolina. A hot fourth quarter from the Memphis offense would give them their first win in Greenville since the 2016 season with the 61-53 final.

Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to 12-8 overall and 4-3 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Pirates got out to a quick start gaining a 14-6 lead after six consecutive points. Jamirah Shutes would ignite the Memphis offense after a three-pointer from the corner started a 7-0 run to put the Tigers within one.

Following buckets from the Pirates in the last minute of the quarter, Tanuyel Welch would add in a free throw with seven seconds left to cut Memphis’ deficit to 17-14 heading into the second quarter.

Memphis would open the second quarter on a 9-2 run that was capped off with a put-back lay-up and a free throw from Shelbee Brown to give the Tigers their first lead of the night. Memphis would hold their lead for nearly nine and a half minutes after Destyne Jackson drained a three from the far corner and Madison Griggs sank back-to-back free throws for the 28-27 advantage.

ECU would get three quick points just before the half to put the Tigers down 29-28 heading into the break.

Memphis and ECU would go shot-for-shot in the third quarter with four lead changes happening in the 10-minute span. After Emani Jefferson and Shutes added in free throws to give the Tigers the 45-41 lead with 1:14 remaining, the Pirates would turn a five-point swing in the final seconds of the quarter to make it a 46-45 ECU advantage heading into the last 10 minutes of play.

It was all Memphis in the final quarter where Shutes would score 10 of her game-high 24 points in the final minutes of play.

A jump shot from Shutes would put Memphis back on top with 4:30 left in the game; her shot would start a 10-1 run, that consisted of baskets from her and Jefferson, to end the game where the Tigers would continue their revenge tour and take the 61-53 win.

Jamirah Shutes led all players with 24 points while Destiny Thomas added in seven points and grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds with five of them coming on the offensive end.

As a team, Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak in Minges Coliseum while turning the ball over just 13 times – the fewest forced turnovers by East Carolina this season. The Tigers would dominate on the boards (45-32) while holding ECU to just 20% shooting in the final quarter.

The Tigers are back in action this Saturday, January 28 when they host #25 South Florida for their 901Women Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse with coverage available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.