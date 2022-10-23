The Memphis Tigers took the floor at FedExForum for the first time Sunday in exhibition play, and after shaking off some rust early, they earned a 69-60 victory over Christian Brothers.



Top transfer Kendric Davis powered the offense with a game-high 22 points and six dimes in 29 minutes of action. DeAndre Williams nearly grabbed a double-double with 12 points and a game-high nine boards in 25 minutes.



Keonte Kennedy had nine points and four rebounds, while Chandler Lawson pulled down six boards. Alex Lomax dished out three assists, grabbed four rebounds and swiped three steals to go along with four points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu played 16 minutes and swatted a game-high three blocks to compliment six boards.



Memphis struggled from the field, shooting just 38.5 percent as a team (25-65) and only connected on 2-of-19 attempts from long distance. The Tigers did manage to knock down 17-of-22 from the charity stripe for a 77.3-percent clip.



Christian Brothers was paced by 16 points from Kam Vick, while Nick Deifel added 14 points, seven rebounds and a game-high four steals.



The Tigers now host Lane College next Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. in their final exhibition game before the season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt.

