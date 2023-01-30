MEMPHIS – Are we all in agreement that Kendric Davis is a lock for a second straight AAC Player of the Year award?

Well, just in case you need a little more convincing, I give you this.

On Monday, Davis was named to the late season top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award. That goes to the ‘nation’s’ best player.

That honor coming on the same day Davis won his sixth player of the week award in the American after scoring 26 points and then 25 in wins over SMU and Tulsa.

Davis moving past 2,000 career points and into second place on the AAA’s all-time scoring list.

He has also scored 20 or more points in six straight games and 11 of his last 13.