LOS ANGELES, Calif. – David Jones has established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, which was endorsed Wednesday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, as the senior forward was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.



The list, comprised of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor, was determined by a poll of national college basketball experts based on the performances during the 2023-24 season thus far. Jones is looking to become the first Tiger to ever win the Wooden Award.

Jones leads the 13th-ranked Tigers (13-2) in scoring at 20.7 points per game, which is tops in the American Athletic Conference and 14th nationally.

Going along with his 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, the Dominican Republic product is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Jones is one of the best in the nation in free throws made (13th – 87), total points scored (18th – 310) and free throw attempts (19th – 109).

He leads the AAC with eight games of 20-plus points and is a three-time weekly honor roll selection and one time player of the week.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2024 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Principal. Players not chosen to the preseason or midseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot.

The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games.

The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2024 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Principal following the NCAA Tournament in April.