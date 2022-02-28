MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway and the Tigers continue to do the work and now open the final week of the regular season with a chance to play their way off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Thanks to Sunday’s blowout win over Wichita State, the Tigers woke up Monday morning, still as one of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s last four in.

The first of the last four in meaning, keep winning and the U of M won’t have to worry about making the tournament for the first time since 2014 or even playing in the First Four in Dayton.

Unlike last year, the ability to control their own destiny is all the Tigers can ask for, as we flip the calendar from February to March.

“We are in control of our destiny so we know, if we lose, it’s on us. If we win, it’s for the better cause of going to the tournament,” said Tigers guard Landers Nolley. “This year and last year is really big, it’s really different because we know, if we win out, we’re going to the tournament.”

“We’re not focusing on looking at all the stuff to where we’re depending on somebody to lose,” said Tigers guard Lester Quinones. “We’re just depending on us to win everything so, if we win our games out and win the games we’re supposed to win, there shouldn’t be nothing to worry about.”

Tigers play at South Florida Thursday night before wrapping up the regular season with a big one, hosting 14th-ranked Houston and looking for a season sweep of the Cougars.