MEMPHIS — The accolades just keep rolling in for Tigers’ star freshman Moussa Cisse, even before the former Lausanne star plays his first game for the hometown Tigers.

Friday the 6’11” Cisse was one of twenty players named to the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award which annually goes to the best center in college basketball.

This after Cisse was picked as the AAC’s preseason Rookie of the Year.