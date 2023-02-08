MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers went on the road and defeated South Florida, 99-81, to improve to 18-6 and 8-3 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) on Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center. Memphis has won six of its last seven conference games.



Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams was Memphis’ leading scorer (24) and added five rebounds and a pair of assists. Fifth-year guard Kendric Davis scored 23, added eight assists and five boards and redshirt-senior Keonte Kennedy added 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Memphis scored the final six points of the first half after USF (10-14, 3-8 AAC) came within seven to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 48-35 advantage. Davis had 14 points and four assists and Williams poured in 10 in the opening 20 minutes.



The Tigers took their largest lead of the night at the 14:34 mark of the second half when Williams converted an and-one to go up 67-48. South Florida continued to battle and got back to within eight with 5:46 remaining after former Tiger Tyler Harris scored six-straight to lead the charge.



From that point on Davis and Williams closed the game with 11 points down the stretch as Memphis outscored the Bulls 17-7 over the final five minutes to secure the 99-81 victory.



South Florida was led by Tyler Harris’ 28 points. With his third triple of the night, Harris became the AAC’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 266 for his career.





UP NEXT

The Tigers are back in FedExForum for an 11 a.m. tip Sunday against Temple on ESPN2 before welcoming UCF at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

