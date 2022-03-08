FORT WORTH, Texas — After going toe to toe with second-seeded South Florida for the first three quarters, and with the game tied at 45 to open the fourth, the Bulls outscored the Tigers 18-8 in that final period to beat the U of M 63-53 in the AAC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals.

Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs combined to score 30 of the Tigers points with Shutes scoring a team high 16.

USF’s Elena Tsineke led the Bulls with 22.

“We have players that are trying to fight for some respect. That was the most important factor for our team,” said Tigers coach Katrina Merriweather. “We were picked 11th and this team was very disappointed in that. All-Conference awards roll out, we have nobody. That was part of our motivation.”

At 16-12, the Tigers now await a hopeful bid to the WNIT in Merriweather’s first season at the U of M.