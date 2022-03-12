MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What a win for the U of M taking down SMU in basically a home game for the Mustangs, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way — from injuries to players in foul trouble, these guys played their hearts out and it was incredible to watch.

“Man I couldn’t be even more proud of these guys,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “They did a heck of a job.”

Things looked bleak in the 2nd half. Both Jalen Duren and Tyler Harris went down with injuries, they would both later come back, then DeAndre Williams — the heart of this team — fouls out with 10 mins to play.

“We know Dre,” Hardaway said. “He felt like he let us down. So, the one thing that he could do is cheer and be on the sidelines keeping the energy positive and that’s what he was going to do. He wasn’t just going to sit over there and pout because he fouled out. He wanted us to win the game to have a second chance at it.”

“With those nine losses, we’ve been through a lot of different things,” said Tigers veteran guard Alex Lomax. “In practice we’ve played small sometimes. We just had a lot of experience in those aspects. We just did a great job of adjusting with Coach Penny just putting us in the right situations to just weather the storm.”

And, what a night for guard Earl Timberlake, stepping up with 9 points, 5 rebounds. Getting a crucial layup with five minutes to go to tie up the game and push the momentum back in the Tigers direction.

He told us he’s just been waiting on his moment.

“Coach [Penny Hardaway] preaches just be ready for your moment and I was ready. I got to play today,” Timberlake laughed.

“We call him Easy, he’s easy going, but we know he has game, and he was ready for his moment,” Hardaway said. “He was ready for his opportunity. I told him it can be an obligation or an opportunity. He seized the moment and took advantage of an opportunity and came in and played big for us. I’m really proud of him.”

It was also a big showing from Lomax.

Not making big plays offensively with a team high 12 pts, but defensively as well with 2 blocks, and a game high 4 steals.

“Nothing surprises me about him, he’s a winner,” said Hardaway. “We always talk about winners winning, he just makes winning plays the entire game.”

“After sitting out last year, especially coming into the same practice arenas when I couldn’t even run full speed and now we’re going into there and I’m able to be on the court, I’m very thankful,” Lomax said after the game. “Just to be healthier than I was last year. Just to see the fans come out and being able to give them my all for Memphis, that’s just the most important thing to me every day.”

The Tigers will now face off against Houston in the AAC Tournament finals. Tip off is set for 2:15 p.m. at Dickies Arena.