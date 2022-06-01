MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One down.

One to go as Penny Hardaway gets good news on the return of his most veteran of veterans.

DeAndre Williams will be back for his super senior season this year with the Tigers.

After wading through the NBA Draft waters, Williams removed his name from the process Wednesday and will return to the U of M.

Last year, Williams was the Tigers second leading scorer and rebounder at 11 points and just under six rebounds a game which also happen to be his career numbers over his two seasons at Memphis.

Now we wait on a decision from Lester Quinones.

The Tigers top three-point shooter worked out for the warriors Wednesday and has until a tick before 11 o’clock to either keep his name in the draft or, like Williams, return to school.