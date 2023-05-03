MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers are trying to replenish their depth in this off-season after several players hit the transfer portal.

This week alone, grad transfer guard Keonte Kennedy announced he will play his final year of eligibility at the University of California and redshirt freshman Johnathan Lawson will take his talents to Creighton next season.

Penny Hardaway and his staff have been hard at work trying to fill the roster with strong guard play, landing Central Florida sophomore guard Jayhlon Young.

Last season Young made 33 appearances for the Knights and started 12 games while averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds 2 assists, and shot 37.3 percent from the field.

During the 2022-23 season, Young scored seven points against Memphis in a January 11th double-double road loss for the Tigers. He scored 10 points on February 16th in a Knights loss at FedExForum.