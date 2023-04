MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There is trouble for Penny Hardaway’s top recruit.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, standout prep star and 5-star point guard Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on felony gun charges.

Williams was booked on assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. He was released on bail early Friday morning.

The University of Memphis released the following statement this morning.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”