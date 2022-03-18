PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — After the big win Thursday over Boise state in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the U of M is looking do something that’s never been done before, beating a No. 1 overall seed.

And they’ll have to do it at Moda Center in Portland, which will essentially be a home game for Gonzaga.

“Zag Nation travels so well, and we’re so thankful for them always coming to our games, home or away,” Bulldogs forward Drew Timme said following Gonzaga’s first round win over Georgia State. “So, getting real interactions, real emotions, it really helps just kind of pump you up and really get into the game easier.”

While that’s a clear advantage for the Bulldogs, the Tigers say those away games bring out something special in them.

“We love away games,” said Tigers guard Landers Nolley II. “I mean, we call ourselves the “awayers” so that’s what we kind of thrive on. We play good at home, but on the road it’s just like a bit of a more edge to win the game because you know you’re in enemy territory.”

Tip off is set for Saturday at 8:40 CST at Moda Center.