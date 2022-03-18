PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — The U of M celebrated that victory over Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the Tigers have their eyes set on the biggest challenge of the season, taking down top-ranked Gonzaga in the 2nd round at Moda Center.

The 9th seeded Tigers don’t believe they are any less than the Bulldogs. When asked if this was a David and Goliath situation, Tigers guards Lester Quinones and Landers Nolley II both wholeheartedly disagreed saying the Tigers actually match up well against the Zags.

They plan to take full advantage of what they say is the opportunity of the a lifetime.

“I feel like this is kind of the opportunity that any team in the tournament would ask for,” Quinones said during the Tigers media availability Friday. “You’re playing the number 1 overall seed in the tournament and we want to take advantage of the opportunity that we do have. So really just locking in on the match-ups and everything we have to do. We want to go out and play our best basketball that we’ve been playing lately.”

Tip off is set for Saturday at 8:40 CST at Moda Center.