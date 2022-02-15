CINCINNATI — Make it six straight wins for the Memphis Tigers, building on their upset of 6th-ranked Houston with a season sweep of rival Cincinnati 81-74.

The Tigers got 15 from Tyler Harris to lead five players in double figures. Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley had 13, Lester Quinones 12 and Josh Minott 10 as Memphis improves to 15-8, 9-4 in the AAC as they head to SMU Sunday to close out this three-game road trip.

Tigers led by as many as 17 before the Bearcats cut that lead to just 4 with just over 8 minutes to play. That’s when Duren would score 6 straight points. The Tigers closed the game hitting six of their last seven shots.