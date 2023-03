MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger Jamirah Shutes has pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a punch she threw in the handshake line after their WNIT loss at Bowling Green, according to court records.

According to the Associated Press, Shutes stopped to talk with the Falcons’ Elissa Brett following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win and appeared to throw a punch at Brett’s face.

There is no word on what caused the confrontation.