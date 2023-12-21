MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway and the Tigers provided a different kind of assist on Thursday.

The Tigers handed out toys to children in need at the McFarland Community Center during the team’s annual toy drive.

Hardaway and the entire Tiger basketball team were on hand and playing Santa. They put smiles on children’s faces and all at the perfect time…just days before Christmas.

It’s an event that means so much to Hardaway.

“I grew up in a community center with my grandmother and just being one of these kids when I was younger. Knowing how important it was just to get a toy,” Hardaway said. “A lot of underprivileged kids and unfortunate kids like I was, couldn’t really afford a lot of things. You didn’t take this for granted. So coming in as a coach now for Memphis, It’s always a fun time when we can get back out in the community and be around our fans and our people.”

Especially around the holidays.

“I always love this time of year. We feel like we’re the city’s team,” Hardaway added. “Ever since I was born and raised and watching Tiger basketball when I was young, that connected feeling that you had then, I still have the same thing now, being the coach.”