MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite the most veteran-laden group he’s had since he took over the Tigers program, including a number of talented transfers, no preseason love for Penny Hardaway and Memphis.

The U of M not only didn’t make the A.P. Preseason Top 25, the Tigers only received one vote.

One.

Rick Barnes and Tennessee open the season ranked 11th in the country.

That is one spot below Arkansas at number ten.

Houston, opening its final season in the AAC was picked third.

Kentucky fourth.

Auburn 15th and Alabama 20th.