MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers are finding more than presents underneath the Christmas tree.

How about some more national respect. A little bit more anyway.

The Tigers are working their way up the polls, moving up four spots from 23rd to 19th in the country this week thanks to a 2 and 0 week for Memphis. A week that started with a beatdown of number-22 Virginia and ended with an ugly win over Vanderbilt to improve the them to 10 and 2 on the year.

The only real question is why is Clemson ranked ahead of the U of M?

Clemson comes in at 18th this week despite losing to the Tigers nine days ago.

But using the same logic we applied to Memphis/Clemson in the Top 25, one might wonder why one of the only two teams to beat the Tigers sits below them in the polls.

Especially one of only three unbeatens left in all of college basketball.

Ole Miss, at 12-and-0, did move up but just one spot this week to number-24. What’s holding the Rebels back is their strength of schedule, this side of wins over Memphis and N.C. State.

Ole Miss will have a chance to impress when it opens SEC play on Rocky Top in the new year.

Speaking of the Vols, they move up two spots to sixth. Tennessee is riding a five game winning streak with just one non conference game left on the schedule. U-T will host Norfolk State in early January before taking on the Rebels.