MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The turnover continues for Penny Hardaway and Memphis as the Tigers lose another big man from the 2022-23 season.

Wednesday the most tenured Tiger, Malcolm Dandridge entered his name into the transfer portal.

The six-foot-nine senior averaged just under six points and four rebounds this past season. Dandridge missed 15 games with an ankle injury suffered against Alabama on February 19th.

In 101 games as a Tiger, the former East High product averaged 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.

With Dandridge entering the portal seeking another opportunity, he makes 11 total players that have left the Tigers program since last season.