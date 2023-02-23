MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Things have gone from bad to worse on the injury front for Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers.

The U of M will now be forced to play the final four games of the season without transfer guard Keonte Kennedy, beginning with Thursday night’s road game at Wichita State.

Kennedy is out for the rest of the regular season after successful surgery on a broken right hand suffered Sunday in Houston. The fifth-year senior was so upset after a hard-fought loss to the Cougars that he punched a wall out of frustration.

Memphis hopes Kennedy can return for the postseason.

The UTEP transfer has played 25 games this season and is the Tigers third leading scorer at just over nine points a game, shooting 46-percent from the field.

He’s also hitting from a 38-percent clip from behind the three-point line.