FORT WORTH — It’s no surprise that Tigers fans showed up to Forth Worth in big numbers as the Tigers take on UCF in the final quarterfinal of the AAC Tournament.

The fans we talked to said they’re blessed to have witnessed the Tigers turn this season around and they wouldn’t miss the tournament for anything, which is great for the U of M.

This is the first seasons the fans are allowed back to the tournament since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penny Hardaway spoke about just how important this Tigers fan base is to the program, especially when every team in the conference is stepping up to play their best ball this weekend.

“Now you got the energy of the fanbase in the building, it just makes it a different game. It was really weird last year not having many fans and still trying to fight for your life to go to the tournament. You need that extra boost,” Hardaway said. “Every year, it starts over. Every coach is in their locker room saying it’s 0-0, nothing matters anymore, you have an opportunity to go an win the AAC. Every team that’s going thinks that they have the opportunity because you never know what can happen. So, going there, you’re going to see a renewed mindset of teams and you can’t go back to anything that happened during the regular season because the energy level is going to go up at least another level.”

With a win tonight, the Tigers will face the winner of the Tulsa/SMU match up.