MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Monday morning Penny Hardaway landed his first verbal commit for next season.

Four-star guard Jared Harris committed to Memphis after a campus visit over the weekend.

Harris, a 6 foot 2 guard from Silsbee, Texas ranks 99th overall in the 246 Sports Top 150 in the class of 2024.

Harris chose the University of Memphis over nine other schools including Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.